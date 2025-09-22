Marseille vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India?

PSG players celebrate after scoring against Atalanta in the UCL | Image: AP

Ligue 1: Marseille will take on Paris Saint-Germain in their upcoming match at the Ligue 1 on Monday, September 22, at the Vélodrome in Marseille.

The match between Marseille and PSG is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

In terms of head-to-head stats, PSG have a clear-cut edge over Marseille. PSG and Marseille have faced each other 36 times so far. Out of which, the Paris-based club clinched 27 wins, and Marseille sealed 4 victories. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw.

Marseille had a poor start to the ongoing season after conceding three defeats in their past five fixtures, and clinched only two wins. Marseille hold the eighth place on the Ligue 1 standings with 6 points after four matches so far. Marseille are coming into this fixture after conceding a 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League match.

On the other hand, PSG are in great form currently with an unbeaten streak in their past five matches. The Paris-based club hold the top spot in the Ligue 1 table with 12 points and have a goal difference of +7. Paris Saint-Germain are coming into this match after sealing a 4-0 win over Atalanta in the UCL.

Marseille vs PSG Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Where Will The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will take place at the Orange Vélodrome, in Marseille, France.

What Time Will The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Start?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Marseille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?