Xabi Alonso Sets Expectations For Jude Bellingham And Camavinga's Return To Real Madrid Playing XI: 'They Are In Better Shape'

La Liga 2025-2026: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso opened up on star midfielders Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga's return to the Playing XI, saying that they are in good shape now.

Real Madrid will play against Levante in their upcoming La Liga fixture on Wednesday, September 24, at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium in Valencia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1 AM IST.

Earlier, on July 16, 2025, Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery, following which he did not make a return on the field. After playing almost 100 matches with an injury, the 22-year-old went under the knife after Real Madrid's campaign ended at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

On the other hand, Eduardo Camavinga had a disrupted campaign in the 2024-2025 season after dealing with continuous injury.

Earlier on April 24, Camavinga sustained a crucial injury after he with a left abductor tear during Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe.

Both the star players have been sidelined and failed to make it into the Playing Eleven at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season.

Xabi Alonso Reveals Real Madrid Star Bellingham And Camavinga's Return Date

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Xabi Alonso said that both Bellingham and Camavinga could be starters during their clash against Levante. The head coach added that the two youngsters have trained before their forthcoming clash.

“They could be starters tomorrow. Anyone who is in the squad could be a starter. They have trained and played more and are in better shape,” Alonso told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

Bellingham And Camavinga's Stats With Real Madrid

Bellingham has played 100 matches for Real Madrid and scored 38 goals. In the 2024-2025 season, he appeared in 58 games and netted 15 goals and made 14 assists.

On the other hand, Camavinga played 181 matches for Los Blancos and scored four goals. In the 2024-2025 season, he played 25 matches, scoring two goals. He also made two assists.