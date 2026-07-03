Massimiliano Allegri Replaces Antonio Conte To Become Napoli's New Head Coach

Serie A runner-up Napoli officially hired Massimiliano Allegri as coach on Friday.

The news had been expected for weeks, since Antonio Conte confirmed he was leaving Napoli at the end of May and AC Milan fired Allegri following “an unequivocal failure” of a season.

Allegri has signed a three-year contract at Napoli.

Advertisement

He steered Milan to the Serie A title in 2011 in his first stint in charge of the Rossoneri, and also led Juventus to five league titles and as many Italian Cup trophies.

The 58-year-old Allegri returned to Milan last year tasked with taking the Rossoneri back to the Champions League after the team finished eighth in Serie A the previous season.

Advertisement

However, despite spending much of the campaign in the top two positions and fighting for the title, a run of only two wins in Milan’s last eight matches dropped it to fifth on the last day of the season.

Napoli, which was plagued by injury problems all season, finished second. Conte had steered the team to the Serie A title the previous campaign, in his first year in charge.