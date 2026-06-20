Matheus Cunha’s Brace, Vinicius' Strike Help Brazil Clinch Maiden Win At FIFA World Cup 2026, Crush Haiti 3-0 In Philadelphia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Matheus Cunha’s brace and Vinicius Junior’s strike helped Brazil clinch a commanding win over Haiti in their Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, played at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

The Selecao had made a sloppy start to the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, but the five-time champions redeemed themselves by crushing Haiti in the group-stage fixture.

All three goals came in the first half, where Brazil held complete control of the match. In the second half, Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued to push forward in search of more goals, but they were repeatedly caught in the offside trap.

Brazil began slowly but found their rhythm after the 20th minute when Cunha broke the deadlock with a deflected effort that found the net. Just 13 minutes later, the Manchester United striker doubled his tally with a powerful strike to complete his brace.

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Minutes before halftime, Vinicius Junior produced a moment of brilliance, making a perfectly timed run before slotting past Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide to hand Brazil a commanding three-goal lead.

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