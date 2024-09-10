sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |

Published 14:48 IST, September 10th 2024

Mauricio Pochettino's pending arrival looms over US soccer friendlies

Mauricio Pochettino's pending arrival looms over interim coach Mikey Varas and his players.Coming off a dismal performance in Canada's first win over the U.S. on American soil in soccer since 1957 , players say they realize more intensity is needed when the team faces New Zealand on Tuesday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino leaves the field at the half time during an EPL match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

14:48 IST, September 10th 2024