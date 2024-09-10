Published 14:48 IST, September 10th 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's pending arrival looms over US soccer friendlies
Mauricio Pochettino's pending arrival looms over interim coach Mikey Varas and his players.Coming off a dismal performance in Canada's first win over the U.S. on American soil in soccer since 1957 , players say they realize more intensity is needed when the team faces New Zealand on Tuesday night.
Mauricio Pochettino leaves the field at the half time during an EPL match | Image: AP
