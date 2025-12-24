Real Madrid Sensation Endrick Joins Ligue 1 Giants On Loan Prior To FIFA World Cup 2026

Real Madrid sensation Endrick, who has failed to get enough minutes on the field, joined Ligue 1 giants Lyon on Tuesday, December 23.

The loan deal for the Brazilian wonderkid, Endrick, has been finalized, with just six months remaining before the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Endrick Joined Ligue 1 Giants Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid released a statement and confirmed that Endrick will be joining Lyon till the end of the season.

Advertisement

"Real Madrid CF and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed to the loan of the player Endrick until the end of this season, June 30, 2026," Real Madrid stated.

Endrick joined Real Madrid in the 2024-2025, and played 40 matches, scoring seven goals. In his first 2024-2025 season with Los Blancos, Endrick played 37 matches, scoring seven goals. However, after Xabi Alonso became Real Madrid's new head coach, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, Endrick was sidelined and failed to get any playing minutes.

Advertisement

In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, the 19-year-old played three matches but failed to score a single goal for the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian wonderkid made his debut in professional football for Palmeiras in 2022 at the age of 16. He played a crucial role behind Palmeiras' success in the Brazilian Serie A in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Endrick Joined Real Madrid In July 2024

Soon after turning 18, Endrick joined Real Madrid in July 2024 for a reported transfer fee of 47.5 million euros ($55.9 million). Before joining Lyon, Endrick played his last match for Los Blancos on December 18, against CF Talavera in the Round of 32 of the Copa Del Rey.

With a few months left before the FIFA World Cup 2026, Endrick will be aiming for a spot in the Brazilian squad for the prestigious tournament, and his getting fewer playing minutes wouldn't have helped him to achieve it.