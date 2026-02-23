Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Mohun Bagan will look to continue their winning streak in the ISL 2025-26 season as they host Chennaiyin FC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will hope to get their first points on the board in the ongoing ISL season.

Under new head coach Sergio Lobera, Mohun Bagan secured a 2-0 win against Kerala Blasters in their ISL 2025-26 opener. With this season's single round-robin format, every match carries added significance, making home fixtures crucial for the defending champion. Every drop in points will mean a huge blow in the title race.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will head into their consecutive away fixture after their defeat to Mumbai City FC. While they dominated most of the game against Mumbai City FC with 61% ball possession, they lost the match because of an unfortunate own goal. In the upcoming match, the Marina Machans will hope to avoid such errors.

Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC will take place on Monday, February 23.

Where will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC take place?

The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC will take place at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

At what time does the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC start?

The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

The ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Mohun Bagan SG and Chennaiyin FC?