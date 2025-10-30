Updated 30 October 2025 at 21:22 IST
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Match Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Head-To-Head, Here's All You Need To Know
The stage is set for yet another Kolkata derby between the two giants, Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC, at the ongoing AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026, on October 31.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: The upcoming Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026, on Friday, October 31, at the JLN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
The match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in Fatorda.
The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC is considered one of the oldest football rivalries in the world. Both the Kolkata giants have been allotted in Group A, alongside Chennaiyin FC and Dempo SC.
East Bengal hold the top spot in the Group A standings after playing two matches, while the Mariners stand in the second place after playing two games. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have four points each, which makes the upcoming match more crucial. Whoever wins the match on Friday, October 31, will take a lead in the Group A standings.
East Bengal are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Dempo in the tournament opener and a 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant sealed a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC and then had to share points with Dempo SC after a goalless draw.
The winner of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will also earn a playoff spot in the next 2026-2027 season at the AFC Champions League.
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Live Streaming
The match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the upcoming Kolkata derby will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Head-To-Head
In the ongoing calendar, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have faced four times against each other with two wins each. The last time East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG locked horns against each other in the 125th IFA Shield Final, and it was the Mariners who clinched a win in the penalties and clinched the title.