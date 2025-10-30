Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Match Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Head-To-Head, Here's All You Need To Know

Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal players in action during the Kolkata Derby in 2024 | Image: ANI

AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: The upcoming Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026, on Friday, October 31, at the JLN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in Fatorda.

The Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal FC is considered one of the oldest football rivalries in the world. Both the Kolkata giants have been allotted in Group A, alongside Chennaiyin FC and Dempo SC.

East Bengal hold the top spot in the Group A standings after playing two matches, while the Mariners stand in the second place after playing two games. Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have four points each, which makes the upcoming match more crucial. Whoever wins the match on Friday, October 31, will take a lead in the Group A standings.

East Bengal are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Dempo in the tournament opener and a 4-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant sealed a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC and then had to share points with Dempo SC after a goalless draw.

The winner of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will also earn a playoff spot in the next 2026-2027 season at the AFC Champions League.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Live Streaming

The match between Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the upcoming Kolkata derby will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website with a subscription.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Head-To-Head