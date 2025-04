Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL Semi-Final: Predicted XIs, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League semifinal second leg at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday. Jamshedpur are leading 2-1 on aggregate and a draw would be enough for them to secure a place in the final. The Green and Maroons need a win at least by two goals to face off against Bengaluru FC in the summit clash.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Semifinal Live Streaming

Where Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC Be Played?

The ISL semi-final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When Will The ISL Semi-Final Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC Be Played?

The ISL semifinal match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Monday. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of ISL Semi-Final Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC Be Played?

The ISL semifinal match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will have a live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of ISL Semi-Final Match Between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC Be Played?

The live streaming of the ISL semifinal match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predicted Lineup

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Greg Stewart, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jason Cummings

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Lineup

Albino Gomes, Stephen Eze, Pronay Halder, Ashutosh Mehta, Muhammad Uvais, Nikhil Barla, Sourav Das, Mohammaed Sanan, Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray, Javier Siverio

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC Full Squads For The 2024-25 Season

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Squad: Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Alberto Rodriguez, Amandeep Vrish Bhan, Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Saurabh Bhanwala, Subhasish Bose, Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Glan Peter Martins, Abhishek Dhananjaya Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammed Ashique, Sahal Abdul Samad, Salahudheen Koyambravan, Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, Suhail Ahmad Bhat.