Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2026 In India?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue their winning run in the Durand Cup when they host South United FC on Tuesday at Salt Lake Stadium. The Mariners could seal a knockout berth with a win against South United FC, who will be beaming with confidence following their win over CISF Contractors earlier in the tournament.

For Mohun Bagan, both Alberto Rodrigues and Dejan Drazic could be handed a start as coach Panagiotis Dilmperis will look to attack from the very first moment.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and South United FC will be played on Friday, July 31.

At what time will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and South United FC will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

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Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match be played?

The Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC will be held at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

How to watch the live telecast of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and South United FC will be available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD).

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How to watch the live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, Durand Cup 2026 match in India?