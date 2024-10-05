Published 23:06 IST, October 5th 2024
Mohun Bagan thrash Mohammedan Sporting riding on three first-half goals
Mohun Bagan completely crushed city rivals Mohammed Sporting riding on three first-half strikes from Jamie Maclaren, Subhasish Bose and Greg Stewart in the less fancied 'Kolkata Derby' here on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mohammedan Sporting notch win in ISL. | Image: special arranagement
