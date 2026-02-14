Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match Live In India?

Indian Super League is set to resume from February 14, 2026, after prolonged uncertainty, delays, and off-field challenges that tested the resiliency of Indian football. The opening match will be played between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

The ISL 2025-26 fixture between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters was finalised by AIFF after discussing with the sponsors, stakeholders of the league, and participating clubs. The 12th edition of the league will feature 14 clubs and run until May 17, with 91 matches in a single round-robin format, with no playoffs or cup finals.

The 14 clubs include Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, East Bengal FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Sporting Club Delhi (rebranded from Hyderabad FC), Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Punjab FC. Additionally, recently promoted Inter Kashi will also join the ISL 2025-26 edition.

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters be played?

The opener between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

Where will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters take place?

The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

When will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters start?

The opening match of the ISL 2025-26 fixture between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will start from 5 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters?

The ISL match between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the match between Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters?