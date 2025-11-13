Republic World
Updated 13 November 2025 at 19:32 IST

Moldova vs Italy Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

Moldova will host Italy in an important FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Get all live streaming details here.

Anirban Sarkar
Italy will take on Estonia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Italy will take on Moldova in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier | Image: AP
Italy cannot take things for granted when they take on Moldova in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Italy are assured of at least second place, which will guarantee them a place in the Playoffs as of now.

Italy lost to Norway 3-0, and the result proved to be critical in their qualification for the World Cup. Erling Haaland's team holds an extraordinary goal difference lead of 16 which is almost impossible to cut down by the Azzurri. They do have a match against the table toppers in Milan.

Having already missed qualifications in the last two editions, the four-time champions have revived their hopes under the tutelage of Gennaru Gattuso.

Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

Where will the Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Moldova and Italy will be played at Zimbru Stadium.

At what time will the Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers start?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Moldova and Italy will start at 1:15 AM IST.

When will the Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match be played?

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Moldova and Italy will be played on Friday.

How to watch the Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of Moldova vs Italy FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 13 November 2025 at 19:32 IST