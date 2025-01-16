Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Two big names of the ISL will face off today as Mumbai City FC have travelled to New Delhi to take on Punjab FC in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Both teams are currently in the middle of the ISL table with Punjab FC a bit towards the lower end of the table. Mumbai City FC are currently in sixth and as for Punjab FC they are in ninth place in the ISL standings. Both teams were winless in their previous matches with Punjab FC coming off a draw and Mumbai City coming off a loss. Both teams will be looking to get the three points.