Mumbai Experiences The Lionel Messi Wave; Argentine Footballer Meets Sunil Chhetri & Sachin Tendulkar At Wankhede Stadium

Day two of the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour had Inter Miami CF superstars Leo Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul arrive in 'The City of Dreams' Mumbai for the third leg of his tour.

Maharashtra's capital was all geared up to welcome Messi, with security beefed up ahead of the Argentine footballer's visit to the city.

Messi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday morning with his compatriots de Paul and Suarez and was taken to the Taj Palace Hotel under tight security. Roads were cordoned off, and the trio's car was under maximum security standards.

Messi Lights Up Mumbai With His Appearance During GOAT India Tour

To avoid a chaotic situation like what happened at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the remaining cities ensured they heightened security for the event. Following a seamless event in Hyderabad, Messi arrived in Mumbai for the next part of the GOAT India tour.

Upon his arrival in Mumbai, Messi headed to the Cricket Club of India (CCI) Brabourne Stadium for a padel match and the meet and greet.

Fans were abuzz at the venue as Messi interacted with celebrities and fans during the meet and greet and then engaged in some padel action.

The roads of Mumbai were filled with FC Barcelona, Argentina and Inter Miami jerseys as they celebrated Messi's arrival in the city.

Messi, De Paul & Suarez Meet Cunil Chhetri, Sachin Tendulkar

Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez then headed to the Wankhede Stadium following the stop at the CCI in Brabourne. Fans came in huge numbers to the stands, chiming various chants.

From 'Surya, Surya' to 'Sachin, Sachin' and then 'Mumbai Cha raja, Rohit Sharma', the fans eventually roared for Messi as soon as he entered the field of play.

Messi, Suarez and de Paul also met Sunil Chhetri, one of India's most prolific goalscorers in the game. The Argentine also presented Chhetri with a signed jersey.

Wankhede was lit up when Sachin Tendulkar walked in to meet Messi. Both of them exchanged presents, with Sachin giving one of his jerseys to Messi, while the footballer handed a FIFA World Cup Trionda ball to Tendulkar.