Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Group A Fixture On TV And Online Live

The oldest Indian football tournament in history resumes action on Sunday (August 3) as the Durand Cup 2025 will see not one but two matches played, with Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT being the first match of the day in what is sure to be an action-packed day of footballing action.

The match has direct implications over who can qualify for the knockout stages too - Namdhari FC are level with East Bengal on 3 points but Indian Air Force FT are not out of the reckoning either as they have 1 point with two games still to go in the group stages.

Given they are the professional side in the match-up, it is fair to say that Namdhari will be the firm favourites but an upset by the Army team cannot be ruled out, as Indian Navy FT proved when they beat Real Kashmir FC earlier in the tournament.

Here we take a look at how you can watch the match on live streaming and live TV.

Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT - Live Streaming

Where will the Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force FT be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force FT will take place on August 3, 2025 (Sunday).

What time will the Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force FT will start at 4 pm IST.

Where can you livestream Namdhari FC vs Indian Air Force FT Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?