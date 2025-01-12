'I Am Disappointed': Napoli Manager Antonio Conte Confirms That Star Winger Has Asked To Leave The Club

The title race in the Italian league Serie A is quite intense with several clubs in contention for the top spot. Currently Napoli who are managed by manager Antonio Conte sit at the top of the Serie A table. Even with the excellent form from the team, there are problems that are arising. Antonio Conte has now revealed that the club's star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club. There are also reports that the winger is in talks with Paris Saint Germain.

Star Napoli Winger Asks To Leave Club

Title-chasing Napoli looks set to lose another one of its key players who helped it win its last Serie A crown.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte confirmed on Saturday that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club in the January transfer window, amid reports the 23-year-old’s entourage is already in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“He asked the club to be sold,” Conte said. “I spoke to the player who confirmed this decision to me. I am disappointed, it was a bolt from the blue, and I am taking a step back.

“I would never want him to think in the future, if he were to stay, that I have chained him here. I did it last summer thinking I had convinced him of the project but evidently I did not succeed. We are losing an important player.”

Kvaratskhelia Key Player For Napoli

Kvaratskhelia was a relative unknown when he joined Napoli in 2022 from Georgian team Dinamo Batumi for a reported fee of 10 million euros (then $10.7 million).

But the Georgia international became fundamental in Napoli earning its first Serie A title in 33 years. So much so that the dribbling wizard earned the nickname “Kvaradona” in homage to Napoli hero Diego Maradona, who led the team to its only two previous league titles.

Kvaratskhelia was also named Serie A’s most valuable player that season.

Napoli managed to keep hold of both him and top goal-scorer Victor Osimhen despite the departure of title-winning coach Luciano Spalletti. But matters became even more difficult last season after a truly terrible title defense that saw the team go through three coaches and finish in 10th place.

Osimhen left on loan to Turkish club Galatasaray in September after Napoli was unable to find a suitable buyer for the wantaway forward.

Conte said at the time that one of his key tasks was keeping Kvaratskhelia, who had already been targeted by PSG as a replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

Conte appears to have accepted now that he’s lost that battle.