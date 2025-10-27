Napoli Suffer Huge Blow As Kevin De Bruyne Likely To Miss Rest Of 2025 After Sustaining Serious Thigh Injury

Serie A 2025-2026: Napoli suffered a huge injury blow during their dominating 3-1 win over Inter Milan in the Serie A 2025-2026 match, on October 25, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Star Belgium and Napoli playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, sustained a serious thigh injury during the Serie A club's win over Inter Milan. According to media reports, De Bruyne will miss the 2025 season as he has to stay off the field to recover from the injury.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the opener for Napoli from a penalty kick against Inter Milan in the 33rd minute of the match. However, the joy turned into sorrow after the 34-year-old had to leave the crease in the 37th minute.

Napoli Issue Official Statement Kevin De Bruyne's Injury

Napoli issued an official statement on Kevin De Bruyne's injury, stating that the Belgium midfielder sustained a high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. It added that the former Manchester City star has already started his rehabilitation process.

"After sustaining an injury in the match against Inter on Saturday, Kevin De Bruyne underwent diagnostic tests at Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. The Napoli player has already begun the rehabilitation process," the statement read.

Head Coach Antonio Conte Opens Up On De Bruyne's Injury

Napoli head coach Antonio Conte opened up on Kevin De Bruyne's injury, saying that he needs support from the team management to recover quickly.

“We know what Kevin can give us. He needs support, as I always say. We can go from absurd excesses to extremes. I need to find the best solutions, knowing that this is the second year and it will be very complex for us, having to play every three days and bringing in new players,” Conte said as quoted by Goal.com.

After spending 10 years at Manchester City, De Bruyne made a shocking move to Serie A by joining Napoli. The Belgium international has played 11 matches and scored four goals for Napoli. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old had played 422 games for Manchester City and amassed 108 goals.