Napoli vs AS Roma Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Napoli are set to host AS Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli, for their Serie A clash on February 16, 2026. The Azzurri have been knocked out of the Coppa Italia after they were defeated by Como. However, they have been consistent in the Serie A league.

The reigning champions currently hold the third position in the league table with 49 points, 12 points behind league leaders Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Roma is currently in fifth position with 46 points ahead of the game.

Napoli come into the fixture having suffered a disappointing penalty shootout defeat to Como in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday. Prior to this, Napoli secured consecutive wins in the Serie A, with wins against Genoa and Fiorentina.

AS Roma, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on Monday with a commanding 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico and would be hoping to continue the momentum against Napoli as well.

Napoli vs AS Roma Live Streaming Details

When will the Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Where will the Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Napoli.

What time will the Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 01:45 AM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match in India?

The Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs AS Roma, Serie A 2025-2026 match in India?