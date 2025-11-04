Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League In India?

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal, with Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo | Image: AP

Napoli will aim for a much-needed victory when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Tuesday. The defending Italian champions are placed in a distant 23rd place in the current UCL table.

They lost to PSV 6-2 in the last match and will have to bounce back in the absence of a number of players. Kevin De Bruyne just had surgery and will be out for a prolonged period, while Romelu Lukaku, Alex Meret, Leonardo Spinazzola and Billy Gilmour are also not available.

Frankfurt are in the same boat and will target a much-needed win to stay afloat in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli will be played on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Where will the Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

At what time will the Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli will start at 11:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Champions League match in India?