Napoli vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

Juventus will have the chance to reduce the gap with the top four when they take on defending champions Napoli in a Serie A clash at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Bianconeri are currently 7th with 23 points, while Napoli are 3rd with 28 points.

Consecutive winless games had put Napoli's title credentials under question, but back-to-back wins against Atalanta and Roma have put them back on track. A win against Luciano Spalletti's side will help them to leapfrog Inter Milan into the top place.

On the other hand, Juventus haven't lost in the last five Serie A games and have looked sharper with each passing match. But their away record against Napoli hasn't been impressive as they haven't won in Naples since 2020. tempers are expected to flare, which could be seen as an important match in the Serie A title race.

Napoli vs Juventus Serie A Live Streaming

When will the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will be played on Monday, December 8.

Where will the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will take place at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

At what time will the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Juventus and Napoli.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match in India?