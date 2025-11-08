Neom vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Live In India?

Al Nassr will try to extend their lead at the top when they take on Neom in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo's side hasn't lost a single match in the top flight this season and will be determined to keep their record intact.

Ronaldo didn't feature in the AFC Champions League Two game against FC Goa and will be fresh from the start. The Portuguese star has been in red-hot form and has already found the net eight times. The addition of Joao Felix has worked wonders for the Saudi Arabian outfit and the former Atletico Madrid player will play a pivotal role in the game.

Al-Nassr vs Neom Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs Neom Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Neom will be played on Saturday.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Neom Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Neom will start at 7:20 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Neom Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Neom will take place at the King Khalid Sport City Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Neom Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Neom will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Neom Saudi Pro League match in India?