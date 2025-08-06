Neroca FC vs Indian Navy FT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online Live

Updated 6 August 2025 at 15:39 IST
Durand Cup 2025: Neroca FC are all set to lock horns with Indian Navy FT in the next Group F fixture of the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup. Both these teams are slotted in the group alongside Real Kashmir FC and Trau FC. So far, the Indian Navy FT have played and won just one match and they lead the Group F standings with three points against their name.
Neroca FC, on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the tournament. They do have one point against their name, but they are yet to open their account as far as a win is concerned. The Neroca FC are on the place in the Group F standings and are only behind Indian Navy FT and the Real Kashmir FC.
