Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online

Durand Cup 2025: The upcoming Group F fixture in the ongoing Durand Cup will be played between Neroca FC and Real Kashmir FC. The match holds great significance for Neroca FC, who want to stay alive in the race to qualify for the Durand Cup 2025 knockout. Neroca FC are yet to win a match, and they have 2 points against their name.

Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, have played 2 matches and have 3 points against their name courtesy of a win. They are on the second spot of the Group F leaderboard and are only behind Indian Navy FT, who have four points to their name. Neroca FC will fancy their chances of going through to the playoffs, but they are wary of the fact that they are up against a very strong Real Kashmir FC side.

Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC will take place on August 10, 2025 (Saturday).

What time will the Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC will start at 4 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Will Lionel Messi Feature Against Pumas UNAM In Leagues Cup? Inter Miami Manager Javier Mascherano Offers Crucial Injury Update

Where can you livestream Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?