Neroca FC vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online

Updated 10 August 2025 at 13:57 IST
Durand Cup 2025: The upcoming Group F fixture in the ongoing Durand Cup will be played between Neroca FC and Real Kashmir FC. The match holds great significance for Neroca FC, who want to stay alive in the race to qualify for the Durand Cup 2025 knockout. Neroca FC are yet to win a match, and they have 2 points against their name.
Real Kashmir FC, on the other hand, have played 2 matches and have 3 points against their name courtesy of a win. They are on the second spot of the Group F leaderboard and are only behind Indian Navy FT, who have four points to their name. Neroca FC will fancy their chances of going through to the playoffs, but they are wary of the fact that they are up against a very strong Real Kashmir FC side.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 10 August 2025 at 13:57 IST