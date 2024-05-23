NEVERLUSEN NO MORE! Bayer Leverkusen's historic 51 game unbeaten streak ends in heartbreak

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen or more like Bayer ‘Neverlusen’ felt like will never lose a football game this season as they put together the very first invincible season in Bundesliga history en route to their first ever Meisterschale.

There was a chance for Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen to go unbeaten throughout the season and win the treble, they faced Atalanta in the Europa League final to extend their streak to 52 games and bring on a historic European Trophy for the city.

But it wasn't meant to be for Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen as they finally stumbled in the worst moment possible and lost to a spirited Atalanta side 3-0 in the Europa League Final.

Bayer Leverkusen were left stunned as Atalanta's striker Ademola Lookman went on a tear to become the first man since Jupp Heynkes in 1975 to score a hattrick in a men's European Cup final.

Bayer Leverkusen in all competitions this season:



WWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWDWWWWWDWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWDDDWWDWW𝗟.



L is for Lookman. pic.twitter.com/P6tc6831Oc — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys)

Given the way, Bayer Leverkusen were performing this season certainly something special was required to stop their march and something special did arrive.

Xabi Alonso Proud of the team despite Treble Dreams Ending

Bayern Munich's manager with the Midas Touch, Xabi Alonso was certainly hurting after the defeat in the finals and missing out on a chance to seal a historic treble. Alonso said he was proud of the effort and said he won't forget this defeat in the finals.

No unbeaten treble for Bayer Leverkusen as Gasperini’s Atalanta have made it! 🇮🇹



After 51 games unbeaten, Bayer lose on Europa League final. pic.twitter.com/5tzUPk0nYL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

“It’s been quite exceptional what we have achieved and we have to be really proud, probably in some time but for sure today it’s painful. We will learn, I will learn because these defeats in the final, you don’t forget them,” said Xabi Alonso.

Alonso further said that what his side achieved this season was nothing close to normal, “The normality is not to get defeated in the 52nd game. Normally it happens much earlier in the season”.

Bayer Leverkusen have no time to rue over the finals as they can still finish the season with a domestic double as they face FC Kaiser Schluten on Saturday in the DFB Pokal final. Xabi Alonso looked ahead to the game and said this hurt should help them respond in the German Cup final.

“It will be a test how we deal with it because we have another big thing on Saturday. It going to be a challenge for us how we come back from today’s defeat and how we deal with the pain. Let’s try and have a big influence on our mindset for Saturday," said Xabi Alonso.

Bayer Leverkusen despite losing the Europa League final have had an incredible season, going invincible in the Bundesliga to dethrone the hegemony of Bayern Munich on the Meisterschale. They will be gunning to end it on a high note and cap off a historic domestic season.

