Published 20:10 IST, September 27th 2024
Newcastle CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer
The chief executive of English Premier League club Newcastle is stepping down after being diagnosed with cancer.Darren Eales has been in the position since August 2022, 10 months after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales | Image: newcastleunited.com
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
20:10 IST, September 27th 2024