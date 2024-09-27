sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:10 IST, September 27th 2024

Newcastle CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

The chief executive of English Premier League club Newcastle is stepping down after being diagnosed with cancer.Darren Eales has been in the position since August 2022, 10 months after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales
Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales | Image: newcastleunited.com
