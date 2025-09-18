Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Newcastle United will open their Champions League campaign against FC Barcelona at St James' Park. Barcelona will have to do the job without their star winger, Lamine Yamal, who is struggling with an injury.

Newcastle didn't qualify for the Champions League last season and finished bottom of their group stage in the old format. The Magpies bolstered their ranks heavily but saw Alexzander Isak leave for Liverpool in the summer. Eddie Howe's side is into their second UCL campaign under new ownership, and they would be hoping to stage an upset early in the campaign.

Barcelona warmed up in style with a 6-0 drubbing of Valencia in La Liga, and Hansi Flick's men will be full of confidence entering the match.

