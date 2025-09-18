Republic World
Updated 18 September 2025 at 19:01 IST

Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Newcastle United will open their Champions League campaign against FC Barcelona at St James' Park. Get all telecast details here.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
FC Barcelona will face Newcastle United in Champions League
FC Barcelona will face Newcastle United in Champions League | Image: X/@FCBarcelona
Newcastle United will open their Champions League campaign against FC Barcelona at St James' Park. Barcelona will have to do the job without their star winger, Lamine Yamal, who is struggling with an injury.

Newcastle didn't qualify for the Champions League last season and finished bottom of their group stage in the old format. The Magpies bolstered their ranks heavily but saw Alexzander Isak leave for Liverpool in the summer. Eddie Howe's side is into their second UCL campaign under new ownership, and they would be hoping to stage an upset early in the campaign.

Barcelona warmed up in style with a 6-0 drubbing of Valencia in La Liga, and Hansi Flick's men will be full of confidence entering the match.

Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United will be played on Friday.

Where will the Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United will take place at St James' Park, England.

At what time will the Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Newcastle United vs FC Barcelona Champions League match in India?

The live streaming of the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Newcastle United will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 18 September 2025 at 19:01 IST

