Published 22:08 IST, October 19th 2024

Neymar available for Al-Hilal next week after year-long recovery from ACL injury

Neymar signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 and played just five games when he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Neymar
Neymar | Image: AP
