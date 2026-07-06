Neymar in Tears After Brazil's Heartbreaking Loss vs Norway in 2026 FIFA World Cup; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

2026 FIFA World Cup: Neymar scored a goal but it was too little too late as Brazil were knocked out of the tournament by Norway. Brazil lost the game 2-1 and that ended their dreams. Following the game, Neymar was in tears and understandably so. He knows it was his last World Cup and his last chance. He knows he will not don the Brazil jersey anymore. Neymar could not stop crying as his teammates surrounded him in a bid to provide some comfort. Here is the clip of Neymar in tears after Brazil's heartbreaking loss.

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Norway's Erling Haaland was the star of the show as his brace ensured they won the match and made it to the quarter-final of the tournament.

The Brazilians will be left with four years of second-guessing, wondering why they chose not to have one of soccer’s elite scorers take the penalty shot after Matheus Cunha was taken down by a sliding tackle in the box.

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No foul was called originally, to the Brazilians’ protest, but the penalty was awarded after a video review. Vinícius, who came into the game leading Brazil with four goals in four games, had the ball in his hands, and it appeared he would take the kick.

Instead, Guimarães walked to the spot and Vinícius handed him the ball, then went and stood to the left of the box and watched as Guimarães stutter-stepped, then fired the shot that Nyland dived to his left to knock away.

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Guimarães ended up the choice through a combination of analytics and injuries.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti explained that the Brazilians had compiled statistics on their best penalty takers for a year, and the best choices were Neymar and forward Raphinha. Guimarães was next.

It was Brazil’s first unsuccessful penalty kick in the World Cup — not counting shootouts — since 1986, and a huge boost to the belief of the Norwegians, who had never won a game in the knockout stage until the previous round.