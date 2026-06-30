Neymar Not Used in Brazil’s Round of 32 Victory Over Japan in FIFA WC, Coach Ancelotti Reveals Why

FIFA World Cup 2026: Is Neymar still not 100 per cent fit? If he is fit and available, why isn't he starting for Brazil? For the unversed, Brazil edged Japan in a round of 32 match on Monday. Brazil won the game 2-1 after conceding Japan the opening goal. It was a well-fought win for Brazil. Following the win, coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed the reason behind Neymar remaining on the bench. As per Ancelotti, Neymar was being saved for extra time in case the game stretched.

‘Was waiting for extra time to bring on Neymar’

“I was waiting for extra time to bring on Neymar. I spoke with him. If we weren’t winning, or if the match was still tied, he was coming on in the 60th or 65th minute. But we were ahead, and I didn’t want to change the structure, because the team had control of the game.” (via World Soccer Talk)

He added: "Neymar is making tremendous progress in his recovery, and in the last week he's achieved significant improvement, with the limitation set at 15 minutes, but it will be tomorrow when we make the decision."



