Published 18:10 IST, September 15th 2024
NorthEast United FC clash against ISL first-timers Mohammedan SC
Reigning Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC will start their Indian Super League campaign by playing against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Monday.
