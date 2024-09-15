sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:10 IST, September 15th 2024

NorthEast United FC clash against ISL first-timers Mohammedan SC

Reigning Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC will start their Indian Super League campaign by playing against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan here on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.
  • 1 min read
18:10 IST, September 15th 2024