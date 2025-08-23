NorthEast United FC Run Riot In Kolkata, Retain Durand Cup Title After Dominating 6-1 Victory Over Diamond Harbour In Final

Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC are crowned the champions of the Durand Cup 2025 following their dominating 6-1 victory over Diamond Harbour FC in the final match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Saturday, August 23.

With the victory, the Highlanders have etched their names in the history books as NorthEast United became the first team to defend the Durand Cup title since 1991. NorthEast United successfully defended the title after staying unbeaten in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup. Last Year, NorthEast United clinched the title after beating Mohun Bagan Super Giant. This time again, the Highlanders defeated a Kolkata-based club to clinch the title.

NorthEast United FC Clinch Durand Cup Title For Second Consecutive Time

NorthEast United FC defined teamwork in the summit clash of the Durand Cup 2025, as all six goals for the Highlanders were scored by different players, proving the depth in the squad.

Asheer Akhtar drew the first blood for the Highlanders in the 30th minute of the match. Just before the end of the first half, Parthib Gogoi comfortably gave a two-goal lead to NorthEast United.

Joby Justin Tries To Help Diamond Harbour Make A Comeback, Fails

The Highlanders were dominating throughout the summit clash. In the 50th minute of the second half, it was Thoi Singh who scored from a stunner, giving NorthEast United a three-goal lead.

Diamond Harbour FC pulled back one in the 69th minute after Joby Justin's header got past the back of the net during a corner kick. But that didn't stop the defending champions from dominating the Kolkata-based club.

In the 81st minute, Jairo Samperio comfortably got the back of the net after a stunning counterattack from the Highlanders. After Jairo's goal, the Highlanders became more dangerous in the game. In the 86th minute, it was Andy Rodriguez who netted the fifth goal for the Highlanders.