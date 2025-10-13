Northern Ireland vs Germany Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the FIFA European Qualifiers Match Live In India?

2026 is not far away, and the race for FIFA World Cup qualification has intensified. In the European leg of action, Northern Ireland would be hosting the mighty Germany.

Notably, both teams have tied for the top spot with six points to their names. Even Slovakia is level with them in terms of points. The upcoming qualification match becomes critical, as the winner will elevate to the top of the standings.

Expect some thrilling action between the two sides as they will look for a victory in Belfast, United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland Hosts Germany In Thrilling European Qualifiers Action

Germany has pulled off a resolute performance following the shock upset at the hands of Slovakia. Now, they look to elevate themselves in the standings.

Stars like Kimmich Woltemade and Florian Wirtz would be key for their side, as manager Julian Nagelsmann looks to bring out the best from his side, which boasts an ideal blend of experience and youth.

Northern Ireland will look to avenge the loss they suffered at the hands of Die Mannschaft. The last time both sides met in Cologne, Germany, had edged them out with a 3-1 lead.

The Green and White's recent form has been commendable. Moreover, with a significant home advantage and full support from the home crowd, the side would look to bounce back under manager Michael O'Neill.

Northern Ireland vs Germany, FIFA European Qualifiers Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers Match Take Place?

The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers match will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Where Will The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers 2025 Match Take Place?

The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers 2025 match will take place at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, United Kingdom.

What Time Will The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers Match Start?

The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

Where Can You Watch The Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers Match Live On TV?

In India, the Northern Ireland vs Germany FIFA European Qualifiers match will have a live broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

