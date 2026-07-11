Norway vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

England will be pitted against a tricky Norway in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at Miami Stadium. Norway have emerged as one of the European powerhouses in this tournament, and the Three Lions won't take things for granted.

England's high-flying captain, Harry Kane, has led his team from the front and has been scoring goals for fun. He, alongside Jude Bellingham, will be England's main threat against the Norwegians. England's main challenge will be to keep Erling Haaland at bay. The Manchester City star is playing in his maiden World Cup and has already lit up the tournament with 7 goals.

Norway vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Norway and England will be played on Sunday (IST).

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At what time will the Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Norway and England will kick off at 2:30 AM IST.

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Where will the Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Norway and England will be held at Miami Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Norway and England will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Norway and England will be available on the Zee5 app and website for a subscription.