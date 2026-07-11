Thomas Tuchel Offers Positive England Squad Update Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal Tie vs Norway

England coach Thomas Tuchel has provided a positive fitness update ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Norway. England are awaiting to end their prolonged drought as they are chasing their 2nd FIFA World Cup title since 1966.

Thomas Tuchel Provides Positive England Fitness Update

England got past a jubilant Mexican side to fix a quarterfinal tie with Norway, which has emerged as one of the dark horses in this edition of the tournament. Ahead of the quarterfinal, Tuchel has confirmed that, apart from Jarell Quansah, every other player is available for selection.

Midfielder Declan Rice and defenders Marc Guehi and Reece James have also returned to training. Tuchel said, "It's the best news. We had everyone available in training, which we of course like.

"We have the full choice except for our suspended player, so that's the good news. I think we took a big step in our last match, but it was only a step. We're still hungry. We still have dreams and still have a big goal to play for. The next step is to win the quarter-final. It's important to look ahead. Everything that matters is ahead of us. It is tomorrow."

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A Tough Norway Challenge Awaits For England

England's main concern will be how to tackle the Erling Haaland syndrome. The Norwegian striker is third in the Golden Boot race and has already scored 7 goals in the tournament. Haaland has been Norway's main threat alongside Martin Odegaard, who has been their chief orchestrator in the midfield.

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