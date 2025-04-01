Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Predicted XIs, Timing, Live Streaming, Squad And All You Need To Know

Updated April 1st 2025, 20:19 IST
Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Nottingham have been flying high in the English top flight and are currently third in the EPL table. United have been inconsistent in the EPL, but their recent form has been promising, and they would seek to carry on their momentum against the in-form Forest side. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, N Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.
Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Zirkzee; Hojlund
How to watch the live telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League in India?
The live telecast of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be available on Star Sports Network in India. The match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
How to watch the live streaming of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League in India?
The live streaming of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.
Nottingham Forest: Morato Murillo,Ibrahim Sangaré, Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson, Taiwo Awoniyi,Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Wayne Hennessey (GK), Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harry Toffol, Nicolás Domíngue ,Álex Moreno, Jota Silva, Anthony Elanga, Ryan Yates, Ramón Sosa, Matz Sels (GK), Danilo, Willy Boly, Nikola Milenković ,Carlos Miguel (GK) Ola Aina,Eric Moreira, Zach Abbott, Joel Ndala, Aaron Bott.
Manchestr United: Altay Bayindir, Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Harry Amass, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Dan Gore, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Ethan Wheatley
