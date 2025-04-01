Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Predicted XIs, Timing, Live Streaming, Squad And All You Need To Know

Manchester United will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Nottingham have been flying high in the English top flight and are currently third in the EPL table. United have been inconsistent in the EPL, but their recent form has been promising, and they would seek to carry on their momentum against the in-form Forest side. The match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Predicted XIs

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, N Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Zirkzee; Hojlund

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Live Streaming

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be available on Star Sports Network in India. The match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United: Squads

Nottingham Forest: Morato Murillo,Ibrahim Sangaré, Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson, Taiwo Awoniyi,Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Wayne Hennessey (GK), Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harry Toffol, Nicolás Domíngue ,Álex Moreno, Jota Silva, Anthony Elanga, Ryan Yates, Ramón Sosa, Matz Sels (GK), Danilo, Willy Boly, Nikola Milenković ,Carlos Miguel (GK) Ola Aina,Eric Moreira, Zach Abbott, Joel Ndala, Aaron Bott.