Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Know Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Timings, Probable Playing XI And Full Squads

Updated April 1st 2025, 16:55 IST
Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be playing their English Copa del Rey match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The Santiago Bernabeu is the home stadium of Real Madrid.
The Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will not be broadcasted live in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode.
The Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be broadcasted and streamed live at 1:00 AM IST.
Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Valverde, Asencio, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mbappe.
Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Aihen, Zubimendi, Sucic, Turrientes, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal.
Real Madrid's Squad: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran González, Sergio Mestre, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Jesús Vallejo, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Youssef, Jacobo Ramón, Raúl Asencio, David Jiménez, Lorenzo Aguado, Jesus Fortea, Diego Aguado, Victor Valdepeñas, Kike Ribes, Mario Rivas, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modrić, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Lucas Vázquez, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz, Manuel Ángel, Antonio Moreno, Chema Andrés, Hugo De Llanos, Víctor Muñoz, Pol Fortuny, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gonzalo, Daniel Yañez.
Real Sociedad's Squad: Alex Remiro, Unai Marrero, Gaizka Ayesa, Aitor Fraga, Arana, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Munoz, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Javi Lopez, Hamari Traore, Jon Aramburu, Jon Pacheco, Nayef Aguerd, Jon Martin, Jon Balda, Luken Beitia, Inaki Ruperez, Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Arsen Zakharyan, Takefusa Kubo, Jon Olasagasti, Sergio Gomez, Benat Turrientes, Brais Mendez, Luka Sucic, Pablo Marin, Orri Oskarsson, Mikel Oyarzabal, Sheraldo Becker, Arkaitz Mariezkurrena, Daniel Diaz, Alex Marchal
Published April 1st 2025, 16:55 IST