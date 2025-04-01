Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Know Live Streaming Details, Match Location, Timings, Probable Playing XI And Full Squads

Where Will The Copa del Rey Match Between Real Madrid And Real Sociedad Be Played?

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be playing their English Copa del Rey match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. The Santiago Bernabeu is the home stadium of Real Madrid.

Where To Watch The Copa del Rey Match Between Real Madrid And Real Sociedad?

The Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will not be broadcasted live in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on FanCode.

What Time Will The Copa del Rey Match Between Real Madrid And Real Sociedad Be Broadcasted?

The Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be broadcasted and streamed live at 1:00 AM IST.

Predicted XI's For The Copa del Rey Match Between Real Madrid And Real Sociedad?

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Valverde, Asencio, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Mbappe.

Real Sociedad predicted XI: Remiro, Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Aihen, Zubimendi, Sucic, Turrientes, Kubo, Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal.

Real Madrid's Full Squad For The 2024-25 Season

Real Madrid's Squad: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran González, Sergio Mestre, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba, Jesús Vallejo, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Youssef, Jacobo Ramón, Raúl Asencio, David Jiménez, Lorenzo Aguado, Jesus Fortea, Diego Aguado, Victor Valdepeñas, Kike Ribes, Mario Rivas, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Luka Modrić, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Lucas Vázquez, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Díaz, Manuel Ángel, Antonio Moreno, Chema Andrés, Hugo De Llanos, Víctor Muñoz, Pol Fortuny, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick, Gonzalo, Daniel Yañez.

Real Sociedad's Full Squad For The 2024-25 Season