NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi In India?

Lionel Messi in action against FC Cincinnati during an MLS match | Image: AP

New York Red Bulls will square off against Inter Miami CF in the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) match at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, July 20th.

The match between Nthe Y Red Bulls and Inter Miami will kick off at 5:00 AM IST.

Inter Miami are coming into this clash after a 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati on July 17th. In their previous five matches, Lionel Messi's side clinched three wins and conceded two defeats.

Recently, in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Inter Miami's voyage came to an end after conceding a heartbreaking 4-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain.

Currently, in the MLS standings, Inter Miami holds the fifth position with 38 points. In the 2025 season of the MLS, the Miami-based club clinched 11 wins and conceded four defeats after playing 20 matches.

On the other hand, the NY Red Bulls are coming into their upcoming fixture after beating New England by 5-3. It will definitely boost the Red Bulls' confidence in their upcoming match against Inter Miami.

However, the NY Red Bulls clinched only one win in their previous five fixtures and shared points in three games.

In the MLS 2025 table, the NY Red Bulls hold the eighth position with 33 points. The New York-based club sealed nine wins and suffered eight defeats after playing 23 matches in the MLS 2025.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Live Streaming

When will the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS match be played?

The Major League Soccer match between the NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami will be played on Sunday, July 20th. The match will kick off at 5:00 AM IST on Sunday.

Where will the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS match be played?

The MLS match between the NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami will take place at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between the NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between the NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MLS match between the NY Red Bulls and Inter Miami in India?