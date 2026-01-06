Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Under Consideration For Old Trafford Return After Ruben Amorim Sacking - Report

On January 5, 2026, Premier League club Manchester United announced the sacking of manager Ruben Amorim after a substantial dip in the Red Devils' recent performances in the League. Amorim was axed just after 14 months into his tenure at Old Trafford.

The announcement of his departure came after Ruben Amorim's shocking callout at the club hierarchy after Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Leeds on January 4, 2026. Notably, the Portuguese left the club with a win rate of 38.71%, the worst record for any United boss since Frank O’Farrell in 1971.

Following the departure, Darren Fletcher has been placed as the immediate replacement; however, the Red Devils are expected to appoint another manager for the rest of the season before settling on a permanent boss. As per a report by The Athletic, former United player and manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is being considered as a caretaker of the Red Devils for the time being.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Could Make A Stunning Return To Old Trafford

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ole would be open to a return to Old Trafford as an interim manager. The former United player has been out of a job since leaving Turkish club Besiktas in August, which was notably his first coaching job since Manchester United in 2021.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer initially took over as an interim manager in 2018 after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, before becoming full-time manager the following year. He initially had a huge impact on the team as they led them to second and third placed finishes in the Premier League, as well as the 2021 Europa League final.

However, after a poor run in the 2021-22 season that saw the Red Devils win just one game in their last seven fixtures, Solskjaer was sacked by the club management. Meanwhile, as per The Athletic report, United are now considering bringing their once-ousted manager back for an emotional return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Time As Manchester United's Boss

While Solskjaer failed to win any silverware with the Red Devils, his overall record for Manchester United compares favourably with several of his successors. Although his win percentage of 54.2 per cent is marginally lower than Erik ten Hag's, it is far better than Amorim, David Moyes, and Louis van Gaal during their respective spells.