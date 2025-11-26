Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India?

UEFA Champions League: Olympiacos will lock horns against Real Madrid in their upcoming UEFA Champions League (UCL) fixture at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece, on Thursday, November 27.

The match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their previous five matches, with four wins and one draw. The Greek club are coming into this match after sealing a 3-0 win over Atromitos in the Super League, on November 22. Olympiacos hold the top spot in the Super League with 28 points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, Olympiacos stand in 32nd place on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with two points from four matches.

On the other hand, Real Madrid had a great start to the 2025-2026 season but lost momentum in the last five games. Los Blancos have clinched two wins, conceded one defeat, and shared points in two games. Real Madrid are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Elche on November 24. Real Madrid hold the top spot in La Liga standings with 32 points from 13 matches. Real Madrid stand in ninth place on the UCL 2025-2026 standings with nine points from four games.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, UCL 2025-2026 Live Streaming & Telecast Details

