New Delhi: Manchester United's 2026 Premier League season has been nothing short of prolific and eyebrow-raising, both at the start and at the end. But for two starkly different reasons. Initially, skepticism was flying thick & fast about the 4 new signings, totalling a whopping 220 million pounds. No goal for Cunha in the 1st 8 games & central striker Sesko looked completely misplaced in the attacking lineup. But Carrick's takeover, the subsequent change in momentum coupled with the burst of energy & goals, is a delight for any fan who grew up watching Manchester United in the 2000s.

Senne Lammens is the cherry on top of the cake. After Onana's disastrous performance between the pegs, Lammens' arrival was a breath of fresh air. He brought back the standards United fans are used to seeing from a Goalkeeper. After Van Der Sar & De Gea, Lammens had some big shoes to fill, and so far, the 23-year-old Belgian has not disappointed.

BRUNO, SESKO, CUNHA & MBEUMO

Sesko's statistics under Carrick highlight the team's improved attacking force. Before Carrick, he scored 2 goals in 16 appearances, averaging 475 minutes per goal. Under Carrick, Sesko netted 6 goals in just his first 7 appearances, averaging 43 minutes per goal. This improvement was clear to see. The impact of new signings was also evident as under Carrick's 4-3-2-1 system, players returned to their natural positions.

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The wing-back system under Amorin that forced Mbuemo to think defensively was cast aside. Both Cunha & Mbuemo were given the freedom to make threatening runs, sharp & incisive turns and take on as many shots as they could. Meanwhile, Benjamin Sesko in the box was getting deliveries left, right and centre.

Premier League Player of the Year Bruno Fernandes has had a sensational run this year. He recorded 21 assists, setting a new league record, and created 136 chances, the highest in the season. For comparison, the next best was Liverpool's Szoboszlai with 78 chances created. Bruno also attempted 85 shots, ranking 4th in this category.

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For the first time, after a long time, Manchester United's attacking players seem to be on the same page: a hunger to score. Fans will certainly hope that this determination will pour into the next season too, because Manchester United will need it. Every manager in the Premier League has seen what Manchester United is capable of and will be ready with the answers.

MICHAEL CARRICK: A LIFETIME ANALYSING THE GAME

A calm presence on the pitch, Carrick's contribution to Manchester United's resurgence has been invaluable. When Amorin was shown the door, Manchester United desperately needed someone who had felt the weight of the dressing room. Michael Carrick was the natural fit, and the board decided to lean into it. 464 appearances in 12 years with a total of 24 goals and 11 trophies as a player for Manchester United. Middlesbrough was desperately staving off relegation in 2022. Carrick's arrival as manager resulted in the team winning 16 of his first 23 league games. Here was a man who knew how to forge a winning team.

Carrick understood the importance of a midfielder sitting on the bench and analysing opponents for a good 60 minutes. He himself had done it many a time under Sir Alex Ferguson. Perhaps this is why he benched Cunha against Arsenal, one of the most important fixtures. Cunha came off the bench in the 70th minute and scored a screamer 10 minutes later that secured 3 points. The doubts vanished & Carrick had made a statement: I know how to win the big games.

Carrick's 1st stint as caretaker manager of Manchester United in 2021 was also a success. 2 wins & 1 draw in 3 games with 7 goals scored & 3 conceded. A win against Villareal in the Champions League, a 1-1 draw against Chelsea & a 3-2 victory against Arsenal. This was enough for Carrick, the manager, to earn the respect of Manchester United fans.

In 2026, Carrick has shown why he is the right man for the job. 12 wins, three draws and two losses. Manchester United secured a Champions League berth. Fans have big expectations for Carrick going forward.

WHAT 2027 LOOKS LIKE FOR CARRICK'S MAN UTD

The next Premier League season, in all likelihood, is going to be the start of a multi-season overhaul. Carrick has stunned the Premier League. He has young, tactically versatile & dynamic world-class players at his disposal across the field. They are only going to get better.

Fans will surely see more of Patrick Dorgu. Kobe Mainoo will be the new core who controls the midfield. Matheus Cunha, the Brazilian, is surely going to have more tricks up his sleeve. Hopefully, we get to see some of it in the World Cup. However, Casemiro's loss is irreplaceable. Carrick needs to add more depth, and not just to the midfield.

Manchester United has a long & busy season to look forward to in 2027. The Red Devils will be competing for 4 trophies, including the EFL Cup. The schedule will be hectic & players will have to be on top of their fitness levels. Fingers crossed, none of the players will pick up injuries in the World Cup. Even if they do, Carrick will surely have an answer to it.