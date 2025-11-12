Rank Turner For First India vs South Africa Test Match? Eden Garden's Pitch In Focus As Shubman Gill's Men Prepare To Face World Test Champions

Shubman Gill's India are all set to host World Test Champions South Africa in a two-match Test series. Under Shubman Gill, the Indian Test team has continued to play well. After playing out a 2-2 draw against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series earlier this year, India followed it up with a 2-0 home Test win against the West Indies.

In their last seven matches, India have won four Test matches so far and they now start the two-match Test series against South Africa as favourites. The first match of the series will be played from November 14, 2025, at the Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens Pitch Under Focus

The Indian team has already started training for the two-match Test series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After ending their three-hour-long training session on November 11, 2025, the Indian players, along with the coaching staff, had a good long look at the wicket for inspection. As per a report in PTI, skipper Gill and bowling coach Morne Morkel checked how firm the track was. The Indian captain later had a word with pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee.

The pitch at the Eden Gardens looked dry and brown with a few faint patches of grass. Later, when World Test Champions South Africa finished their training session, CAB president Sourav Ganguly walked in to inspect the track. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president has clarified that India made no request for a rank turner.

Eden Gardens already hosted two Ranji Trophy games. Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep struggled initially, but they turned the tide of the game once reverse swing came into play.

India Wary Of South Africa's Bowling Prowess