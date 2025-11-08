Parma vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

AC Milan will look to extend their unbeaten run in the Serie A when they take on Parma. Milan are currently unbeaten in the last 10 matches and have been on a roll under Max Allegri.

AC Milan defeated AS Roma in the last Serie A clash and could dethrone Napoli from the top with a win, provided the other results go in their favour. They have conceded just seven goals in the Italian top flight so far and have looked soild defensively. The Rossoneri will also welcome Christian Pulisic, who will return from an injury.

Parma have struggled for form and have racked up just one win in the Serie A so far. They will bank on their home comfort to grind out any positive result from this match.

Parma vs Milan Serie A Live Streaming

When will the Parma vs Milan Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Parma and Milan will be played on Sunday, November 9.

At what time will the Parma vs Milan Serie A Match start?

The Serie A match between Parma and Milan will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where will the Parma vs Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Parma and Milan will take place at the Ennio Tardini.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Parma vs Milan Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Milan and Parma.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Parma vs Milan Serie A match in India?