Parma vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?

Lautaro Martinez celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter and Bologna in Milan, Italy | Image: LaPresse via AP

Matchweek 19 in the top-flight Serie A features a major fixture in the league, with Parma hosting the table-toppers Inter Milan in their upcoming fixture. Inter would aim to extend its dominance in the competition with another win. Parma, on the other hand, are seeking to climb up from the lower half of the league standings.

Parma Calcio 1913 are currently struggling and are hoping for a turnaround in the competition in the remaining part of the league. They are currently in the 15th place, with 18 points to their name.

Securing a victory over heavyweights like Inter Milan could be beneficial for them to make a turnaround in the league. However, their inconsistency issues could dampen their performance, and Inter may capitalise on it.

Serie A leaders Inter Milan are unbeaten in their previous five competitions and have been incredibly dominant in the competition so far. With 39 points to their name, they are coming off a 3-1 win over Bologna in the competition.

Advertisement

Inter Milan's depth in the attacking unit has been phenomenal, with stars like Lautaro Martinez contributing consistently by scoring for their side.

Inter will be the clear favourites in the competition, but Parma's advantage at home may help them put up a competitive performance in the competition.

Advertisement

Also Read: Crystal Palace Manager Oliver Glasner Addresses Manchester United Rumours After Ruben Amorim Exit

Parma vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When will the Parma vs Inter Milan Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Parma and Inter Milan will be played on Thursday, January 08, 2026.

Where will the Parma vs Inter Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Parma and Inter Milan will take place at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Parma, Italy.

At what time will the Parma vs Inter Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Parma and Inter Milan will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Parma vs Inter Milan Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Verona and AC Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Parma vs Inter Milan Serie A match in India?