Pep Guardiola 'Couldn't Care Less' To Arsenal's Recent Slip-up Against Wolves As Manchester City Continue Premier League Title Chase

Arsenal faced a bit of a wobble in the Premier League title race as they were held to a draw mid-week against Wolves. This was the Gunners' golden opportunity to extend their lead over Manchester City; however, they failed to gain the seven-point lead and had to settle for a five-point lead.

With a game in hand before Manchester City face off against Arsenal in April, Pep Guardiola's side is well aware that they can claim the Premier League title if they win all 12 of their remaining games. Ahead of City's clash against Newcastle, Guardiola was asked about Arsenal's recent slip-up and the current standings in the Premier League table.

The manager responded that he couldn't care less about the Premier League table, and that his side is fully focused on the upcoming match against Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola On Premier League Title Race

The Manchester City manager was asked if he feels his side now has a better chance after Arsenal's stumble, to which he responded that rather than thinking about that, his side is focused on Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola shared, "I don't know what's going to happen these next 12 games. I didn't speak one second about that with my players. Yesterday, the day before, just Newcastle, Newcastle, and Newcastle. I didn't talk about the table, I didn't talk about the position. I couldn't care less. You tell me this question with two games left, three games left, I will have your answer."

He further added, "It's 12 games left, it's an eternity. Many things is going to happen is the only truth I have. Seventy per cent of the players are new so they don't have experience to live these kind of situations."

Manchester City Will Face Newcastle United Next In Premier League