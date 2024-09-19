sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:35 IST, September 19th 2024

Pep Guardiola is facing more questions about his Manchester City future

Into the final year of his contract at Manchester City, questions are being asked again about Pep Guardiola's future.The latest came after Wednesday's Champions League game against Inter Milan, with an Italian journalist asking if Guardiola could see himself working in Italy one day.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola | Image: AP
