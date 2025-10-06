Pep Guardiola Registers New Career Milestone As Erling Haaland Helps Manchester City To Outplay Brentford Ahead Of International Break

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City now find themselves in a comfortable position in Premier League 2025/26 ahead of the international break. From seven games, Manchester City have now acquired 13 points, and they have stormed into the top five of the Premier League points table. In the final game of matchweek seven, Manchester City defeated Brentford 1-0 courtesy of the form in which their striker Erling Haaland is at the moment.

Pep Guardiola Creates New Record

Manchester City's dominant win over Brentford was a historic moment for Pep Guardiola, who registered his 250th win as head coach of Manchester City in the Premier League. Haaland rose to the occasion and scored in the ninth minute of the match as he beat Sepp van den Berg to score the only goal of the game. Pep is now a part of an exclusive club that features iconic managers of the Premier League.

Apart from Pep Guardiola, only Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United) and Arsene Wenger (Arsenal) have been able to achieve this record as the managers of their respective sides. Apart from these three, David Moyes too has 250 wins to his name, but all of them came across spells with multiple clubs.

ALSO READ | Harry Maguire Breaks Silence On His Manchester United Future Amid Speculations Of Reunion With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr

"It's an honour to be alongside Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger, I will invite them to a good dinner. It's a pleasure to be part of that in Premier League history, really pleased. Now let's go for 250 more," said Guardiola after the game.

The 54-year-old joined Manchester City in 2016, and since then he has never looked back. Guardiola should also be credited for the historic resurgence of Manchester City. Under Guardiola, City have won six Premier League triumphs, one Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

ALSO READ | Arne Slot Downplays Concerns Around Mohamed Salah's Current Form After Chelsea Stun Liverpool At Stamford Bridge

Dissecting Pep Guardiola's Achievements As The Manchester City Coach