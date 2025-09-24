Port Vale vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup In India?

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta talks to players during the Premier League match against Manchester City | Image: AP

Carabao Cup: Port Vale will take on Arsenal in the upcoming Carabao Cup fixture on Thursday, September 25, at Vale Park in Staffordshire.

The match between Port Vale and Arsenal is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST. This will be the first time the two teams are facing each other.

The Gunners had a great start to the ongoing 2025-2026 season, but injury woes have been one of the biggest problems in their squad. In their previous five matches, Arsenal clinched three wins and conceded one defeat. The Gunners are coming into this match after a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Arsenal stand in the second place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 10 points and have a +8 goal difference.

On the other hand, Port Vale sealed three wins and suffered two defeats in the previous five matches. They are coming into this game after a 2-1 win over Mansfield in the League One fixture. Port Vale hold the 19th place in the League One standings with eight points.

Port Vale vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match be played?

The Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match will be played on Thursday, September 25.

What time will the Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match get underway?

The Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup will get underway at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match be played?

The Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match will take place at Vale Park, Staffordshire, England.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match in India?

There will be no live TV telecast of the Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Port Vale vs Arsenal Carabao Cup match in India?