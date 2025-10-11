Spain vs Georgia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match In India?

Spanish National Football Team on their way to Elche to take on Georgia | Image: X/@SpainIsFootball

Spain vs Georgia: Spain will square off against Georgia in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche on Sunday, October 12.

The match between Spain and Georgia is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday.

The last time Spain and Georgia faced each other was back in July 2024, when La Roja clinched a 4-1 win over Georgia. In terms of head-to-head records, Spain have an edge over Georgia. Spain clinched seven wins and Georgia sealed only one win.

Spain hold the top spot in the latest FIFA Rankings. In recent times, they have displayed a stunning performance. Spain clinched three wins in their previous five fixtures. Spain are coming into this match after a 6-0 win over Türkiye in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier fixture on September 8.

On the other hand, Georgia have clinched three wins and one defeat in their previous five fixtures. Georgia are coming into this match after a 3-0 win over Bulgaria. Currently, Georgia are ranked in 68th place on the latest FIFA Rankings.

Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming Details

The Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

The Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Spain vs Georgia FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?