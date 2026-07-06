Portugal vs Spain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

A place in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal will be at stake when Portugal renew their rivalry with Spain at Dallas Stadium. Portugal got the better of Croatia with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos, securing a place in the last 16. Spain didn't have any problems while routing past Austria 3-0 in a RO32 game.

Focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has declared this edition of the FIFA World Cup will be his last dance on the grand stage of football. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has scored three goals so far and he is expected to start the game.

Spain are tipped as one of the favourites and will be keen to avenge their defeat in the UEFA Nations League final. Lamine Yamal and Pedri have been carrying La Roja, and the onus will be on them to guide Spain to the quarters.

Portugal vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Spain will be played on Tuesday(IST).

At what time will the Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Spain will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Spain will be held at the Dallas Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Spain will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?